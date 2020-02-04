Joining forces! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a “great” coparenting relationship despite their October 2019 split.

“We’re, like, best friends,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, revealed in her March 2020 Harper’s Bazaar cover story, published on Tuesday, February 4. “We both love [our daughter] Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

The reality star and the rapper, 27, welcomed their little one in February 2018, and celebrated the toddler’s 2nd birthday earlier this week. “Favorite day of the year,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator captioned a slideshow of Instagram party pictures on Sunday, February 2.

When it comes to expanding her family, the makeup mogul has “no plan,” she told the magazine on Tuesday. “My friends all pressure me about it,” the E! personality said. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling.”

Last month, Jenner told her older sister Kim Kardashian during a YouTube makeup tutorial that she sees herself “having four kids.” She told the KKW Beauty creator in the January video: “I don’t have a timeline to this. I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

Following her and Scott’s breakup, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that their relationship has “not been awkward.” The insider explained, “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloe and Kourtney in that respect.”

Another source told Us that custody of Stormi “will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention,” adding, “It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”