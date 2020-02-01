Another year around the sun! Kylie Jenner celebrated her daughter Stormi‘s second birthday — and reminisced on how time flies — in a sweet tribute.

“And just like that she’s two ⚡️⚡️ happy birthday to my Stormi,” the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned a series of photos of Stormi. “February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo.”

Jenner gave birth to Stormi, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, in February 2018.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shared some special — and hilarious — moments with Stormi over the past year. In October 2019, Jenner went viral for singing “rise and shine” to her daughter while giving a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office. She later posted a video of Stormi dancing to a remix of the song.

Later that month, Jenner posted a photo of her daughter recreating her purple 2019 Met Gala look for Halloween.

“My baby!” she captioned a picture of Stormi wearing a dress with a matching purple wig while holding a silver purse. “I can’t handle this.”

The makeup mogul and Scott, 27, called it quits that same month after more than two years together.

However, the pair remained on good terms despite the split. The “Sicko Mode” rapper told XXL magazine in December 2019 that he not only was grateful to have Stormi in his life but that he still had love for her mother.

“Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier,” Scott said at the time. “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will.”

The friendly exes were spotted on a fun family outing with Stormi at Disneyland on January 22. Scott and Jenner were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, momager Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

“Kylie’s family seemed like they were getting along great with Travis,” an onlooker told Us Weekly at the time. “Travis and Corey chatted for a second and then Corey moved to go back toward Kris. Kris seemed to be having the best time out of all of them and had a big smile.”