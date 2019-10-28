



Seeing double! Kylie Jenner’s 20-month-old daughter, Stormi, recreated her mom’s 2019 Met Gala look from head-to-toe for Halloween.

“My baby!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, captioned a hilarious Sunday, August 27, Instagram post of the toddler. “I can’t handle this.”

In the slideshow of pictures, the little one looked serious while rocking a purple wig and a matching dress, complete with puffy sleeves. She carried a small silver purse, just like her mom did in May at the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed event.

Sofia Richie commented, “Omg I can’t deal,” while Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, wrote, “She the real boss!”

Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter in February 2018, and the little one has already been following in her mom’s cosmetic-loving footsteps. “Stormi is actually super into makeup right now,” the Kylie Skin creator revealed in a YouTube tutorial earlier this week. “Every time I’m wearing lipstick she notices and she’s like, ‘Lip, lip, lip!’”

The reality star added, “I haven’t even thought about when I’m going to let Stormi wear makeup.I’m just going to see — she might not even want to wear makeup! Honestly, but how things are going though, this girl is obsessed! She bugs me [to wear it] at this point.”

Earlier this month, the E! personality shared an Instagram Story video of her daughter acting as her makeup artist. The toddler put lipstick on her mom in the same shade she had smeared all over her face. Storm put the applicator in her mouth before running off.

“She really is my daughter,” Jenner said at the time.

Us Weekly confirmed on October 1 that the makeup mogul and Scott, 28, had split after more than two years together, and a source told Us exclusively about their coparenting plans.

“It will be 50/50 [custody], but it’s not a point of contention,” the insider explained. “It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”