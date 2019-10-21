Spooky season is here, and celebrities have been dressing up their little ones in fun and festive Halloween costumes all month long to celebrate!

Chrissy Teigen actually got the ball rolling in September when she posted videos on Twitter of her and John Legend’s 17-month-old son, Miles, running toward her in a hot dog suit. The Bring the Funny judge, 33, could be heard laughing from behind the camera as he donned his second outfit — a Dopey dwarf from Snow White.

As for her and the EGOT winner’s daughter, Luna, 3, doesn’t wait for October to try on princess dresses. Just this month alone, she’s worn a Cinderella gown while making sticky coconut kiwi muffins with her mom, opened Cravings products in a tiara and painted pumpkins in a Frozen dress. The toddler even watched Halloween movies with Teigen in a fourth gown.

In April, Luna celebrated her 3rd birthday at Disneyland in a Princess Belle and Sleeping Beauty dresses. “She’s so into princesses right now,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model explained to Us Weekly exclusively ahead of her daughter’s big day. “She’s very into Disney movies. … We’re just gonna keep [her party] small, keep it family and make her Disney dreams come true.”

As for Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, the Bachelor alums started the month off strong with matching skeleton pajamas for their sons. “We woke up in a Halloween place,” the Seattle native captioned a photo of Samuel, 3, hugging Isaiah, 17 months.

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid’s little ones rocked the exact same look, except 4-month-old Liv’s onesie was pink. “Caiden calls himself Mr. Bones every time he gets to wear his skeleton jammies,” the model, 28, captioned the sibling shot featuring Liv and her brother, 2.

From Tia Mowry conducting a costume fashion show for her 17-month-old daughter, Cairo, to Meghan King Edmonds pushing her 16-month-old twins, Hart and Hayes, in a stroller in furry costumes, keep scrolling to see this year’s best looks.