‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Another milestone! Desperate Housewives is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its premiere.

The Mark Cherry-created mystery comedy-drama made its debut on ABC October 3, 2004, with main cast members Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp) and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis) playing a group of women living on the fictional Wisteria Lane.

The boundary-pushing show, which was narrated by Brenda Strong (as the late Mary Alice Young), became a massive success with viewers and TV critics alike. During its eight-season run, Desperate Housewives picked up countless accolades, including seven Primetime Emmys and three Golden Globe Awards.

When the series came to an end on May 13, 2012, it surpassed Charmed as the longest-running hourlong TV show featuring all-female leads. In total, 180 episodes aired, topping the WB supernatural drama’s 178.

In addition to the core four, the ever-changing Desperate Housewives cast included Nicollette Sheridan (Edie Britt), Dana Delany (Katherine Mayfair), Vanessa Williams (Renee Perry), Steven Culp (Rex Van de Kamp), Ricardo Antonio Chavira (Carlos Solis), James Denton (Mike Delfino), Doug Savant (Tom Scavo) and Kyle MacLachlan (Orson Hodge), among many others.

