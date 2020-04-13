Felicity Huffman is still very much a part of the Desperate Housewives family. Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Dana Delany and Brenda Strong had their former costar on their minds as they staged a video chat reunion to raise money for The Actors Fund amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just feel like Felicity Huffman is a flipping genius,” Cross, 58, said on Stars in the House on Sunday, April 12. “She’s just an unbelievable actress.”

Longoria, 45, went on to praise Huffman, 57, and the way she handled her character Lynette Scavo’s cancer story line like a pro on the ABC show, which aired from 2004 to 2012.

“We were a true dramedy,” she said. “We were always a joke and then that gravity would take you by surprise, and that’s what I loved about the show — we got to do two things. But when Felicity had this story line, she sunk her teeth into it. She had so many questions.”

The Devious Maids executive producer remembered one scene in particular in which the American Crime alum gave her “goosebumps” while on location at a hospital.

“Oh, my God, I was just watching her and then I’d forget my lines ‘cause she was so amazing,” she raved.

Longoria told viewers that she and Huffman still “have such a strong connection,” adding, “We’ve all created these amazing friendships outside the show that are lasting forever.”

The When They See Us star has kept a low profile since October 2019, when she completed an 11-day stint in federal prison for her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

FBI agents arrested Huffman at gunpoint in March 2019 for paying $15,000 to boost her daughter Sophia’s SAT scores. She pleaded guilty to fraud charges in May after taking “full responsibility” for her actions and apologizing to her family, friends, colleagues and the educational community.

“I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime,” the Emmy winner said in a statement to Us in September 2019. “There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

Huffman, who started her court-ordered community service in November 2019, shares daughters Sophia, 19, and Georgia, 18, with her husband, William H. Macy, whom she married in September 1997.