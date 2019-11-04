Felicity Huffman isn’t wasting anytime. Less than two weeks after completing her stint in prison for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal, the Desperate Housewives alum began her court-ordered community service hours.

The 56-year-old actress was spotted leaving The Teen Project in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 3. The nonprofit serves at-risk homeless teens who have been sex trafficked and/or suffer from addiction issues.

In September, Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, 250 hours of community service, a year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $30,000 fine after she pleaded guilty to fraud charges. The When They See Us star was accused of paying $15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores.

After reporting to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 15, Huffman was released after serving 11 days behind bars. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that she was allowed to go home prior to the two-week mark as normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends.

A source previously told Us that Huffman, who also shares 17-year-old daughter Georgia with husband William H. Macy, is hoping to make a positive impact on the world through her community service hours.

“She is resigned to paying her dues to society and spending her time at Dublin in a humble and quiet manner,” the source told Us the day after Huffman reported to prison. “She has not been assigned her post release 250 community service hours yet, but she is hoping she will be able to make a positive impact on under privileged young women and women who have been recently incarcerated and released and who are attempting to re-enter society.”

The source added: “She hopes upon release that the public will give her a second chance.”

After her sentence, Huffman apologized to her daughters, Macy and the “the educational community” for her actions.

“And I especially want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children,” she said in a statement in September. “I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period.”

Scroll through for more photos of the Emmy winner on Sunday: