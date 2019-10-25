



Huffman was released prior to the two-week mark as normal policy for inmates who are set to be released on weekends. “Felicity Huffman has been released from the custody of the Bureau of Prisons today, October 25, 2019, per BOP Program Statement 5140.36 ‘Release of Inmates Prior to a Weekend or Legal Holiday,'” the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

The 56-year-old actress reported to the facility on October 15, a month after she was ordered to 14 days in federal prison. Huffman’s sentence also included a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

“Felicity Huffman reported today for sentencing to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA. Ms. Huffman is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions,” Huffman’s representative told Us Weekly in a statement on October 15. “She will begin serving the remainder of the sentence Judge Talwani imposed — one year of supervised release, with conditions including 250 hours of community service — when she is released.”

Huffman was among the dozens of parents arrested in March in the college admissions case. After the Emmy winner pleaded guilty to fraud charges, she apologized for paying $15,000 to improve her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” Huffman’s statement read. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Huffman and Macy are also parents of 17-year-old daughter Georgia.

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin was also indicted in the scandal. The Full House alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to ensure that their daughters, Bella, 21, and Olivia Jade, 20, would be accepted to the University of Southern California as part of the crew team — even though they do not play the sport. After pleading not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges, Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 56, were hit with additional bribery charges earlier this month.