More than a month after Felicity Huffman agreed to plead guilty to charges of fraud for her role in the nationwide college admissions scandal, the actress officially entered her plea on Monday, May 13.

Huffman appeared in front of a judge in Boston on Monday. The 56-year-old looked fresh-faced in a black suit as she arrived at the courthouse. According to the Los Angeles Times, prosecutors will recommend a four-month prison sentence and a $20,000 fine.

Lou Shapiro, a state and federal criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles, previously told Us Weekly that Huffman may be sentenced to four to 10 months in prison under the guidelines considered by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Desperate Housewives alum was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud in March. Huffman has been accused of making “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter [Sofia],” according to court documents.

Huffman broke her silence on the scandal on April 8, announcing that she planned to plead guilty.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in a statement. “I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Huffman also claimed that her 18-year-old daughter, Sofia, whom she shares with husband William H. Macy, was not aware that the Sports Night alum interfered with the SAT process.

“My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her,” Huffman said at the time. “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

The American Crime star and Macy, who wed in 1997, are also parents of 17-year-old daughter Georgia. While Huffman allegedly “made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” for her younger daughter, she ultimately opted “not to do so,” per paperwork.

Fellow actress Lori Loughlin was also indicted in the case, but opted to plead not guilty for her alleged role. The Full House alum and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying bribes to ensure that their two daughters — Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19 — would be recruited as a part of the University of Southern California crew team, even though the girls do not participate in the sport. After the couple rejected a plea deal in April, they were hit with additional charges of money laundering conspiracy.

