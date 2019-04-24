In the dark? Lori Loughlin followed her husband Mossimo Giannulli’s lead when it came to allegedly helping their daughters get into the University of Southern California, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Lori is taking Mossimo’s advice. She thinks she did nothing wrong,” the source says, as explained on the “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “Her husband presented this to her like it wasn’t an illegal thing she was doing.”

The 54-year-old actress and 55-year-old designer were taken into custody last month after they allegedly paid $500,000 to ensure their daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, admission into USC. The couple pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges on April 15.

According to the source, Loughlin, who deleted her Twitter and Instagram hours before her arrest, is keeping her distance from social media.

“She’s not looking at the media reports which explains her lack of self-awareness,” the source tells Us. “She’s not really reading what’s out there.”

While people close to the Loughlin-Giannulli family are “trying to get her to understand the implications are real,” per the source,“she didn’t think she was doing wrong.”

“People around her are telling her jail time looks real,” the source adds, noting her family “is really worried.”

According to Los Angeles-based lawyer Neama Rahmani, Loughlin and Giannulli could “spend years, if not decades, behind bars” because the “feds have an overwhelming amount of evidence” against them.

A second insider previously told Us that the Hallmark alum’s friends “think the situation was something concocted” by Loughlin’s husband of more than 20 years.

“Everyone feels bad for her,” the second insider noted on April 18. “Her friends don’t like him.”

Loughlin and Giannulli have yet to publicly comment on their alleged roles in the nationwide college admissions scam. They did, however, appear to be in good spirits at church on Palm Sunday in Los Angeles earlier this month.

With reporting by Brody Brown

