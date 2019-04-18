Is Mossimo Giannulli to blame? Amid the nationwide college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin’s friends are pointing fingers at her husband of 21 years.

“Everyone feels bad for her,” a source says exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They think the situation was something concocted by her husband.”

The fashion designer, 55, who is the Full House alum’s second husband, has never been a favorite among her pals, according to the source: “Her friends don’t like him.”

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli were arrested and charged in March with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud after being accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, into the University of Southern California. Earlier this month, the couple, who wed in 1997, were hit with a second charge for money laundering.

The actress and the Mossimo founder pleaded not guilty on Monday, April 15, to the two charges for Operation Varsity Blues. Each of the charges call for up to 20 years in federal prison.

For more details on Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the scam, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

With reporting by Brody Brown

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!