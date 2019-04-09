Lori Loughlin was spotted at a car wash in West Hollywood on Tuesday, April 9, looking grim-faced as she and Mossimo Giannulli face another charge in relation to the college admissions scam. The Full House alum and her husband are now charged with money laundering conspiracy, according to an indictment from a federal grand jury in Boston on Tuesday.

The couple were arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud after they allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to get daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19, falsely designated as University of Southern California crew recruits. The new indictment added a money laundering conspiracy charge for Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, and 14 other parents, according to a press release from the Massachusetts State Attorney’s Office.

“The second superseding indictment also charges the defendants with conspiring to launder the bribes and other payments in furtherance of the fraud by funneling them through [William ‘Rick’] Singer’s purported charity and his for-profit corporation, as well as by transferring money into the United States, from outside the United States, for the purpose of promoting the fraud scheme,” the press release states in reference to the 16 defendants named on the new indictment.

Earlier on Tuesday, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Loughlin and Giannulli could each face a minimum of two years in prison if they accepted a plea deal prosecutors have offered to them. Christina Sterling, spokeswoman of the Massachusetts State Attorney’s Office, told Us on Tuesday, April 9, that they have “not agreed to plead guilty.”

The When Calls the Heart star and her husband appeared in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, April 3, where a judge told them they face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, three years’ probation and a $250,000 fine.

A source previously told Us that Loughlin “is in denial and doesn’t believe she should have to spend any time in prison” and “[will] go to trial before being separated from her family, and take those odds rather than just go to prison as part of a deal.”

