The time has come. Lori Loughlin arrived at a federal courthouse on Wednesday, April 3, ahead of her hearing for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

The Fuller House actress, 54, arrived at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston at around 2:30 p.m. ET. Loughlin was all smiles as she exited a black van wearing a tan-colored suit with a gray shirt underneath. The former When Calls the Heart star shook bystanders’ hands as they yelled things including, “We love you,” and “Lori, pay for my tuition!”

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were two of nearly 50 people who allegedly participated in a widespread educational scheme. According to documents first obtained by ABC News, the couple allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” The pair were arrested in March and were each released on a $1 million bond.

The Summerland alum and the fashion designer, 55, share two daughters: YouTube star Olivia Jade, 19, and aspiring actress Bella, 20. The girls were both enrolled in the University of Southern California at the time the scandal broke, but Olivia has since “withdrawn physically” from the institution, according to a source.

“Lori is mortified and gets the seriousness of [scam],” a second insider told Us Weekly last month. “But her concern was for her daughters and [is] now, more so than ever. She is really less worried for [herself] and her husband, and [is] really worried for her daughters’ future.”

A third source told Us that the beauty influencer is “not talking to her parents right now” and “feels she is the victim,” as she has lost brand deals with TRESemmé and Sephora. The insider explained, “[Olivia] was initially trying to shrug off the scandal as something that would pass after a week and she could go back to her life.” Another source revealed Olivia has been staying with her boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, amid the drama.