Have mercy. Lori Loughlin was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 13, for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller tells Us Weekly. Us previously confirmed that a warrant for her arrest was issued on Tuesday, March 12, but she was “out of the country” at the time. The Fuller House actress is scheduled to appear in court in Los Angeles later on Wednesday.

The Full House alum’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was arrested earlier on Tuesday. The pair were among dozens of people, including actress Felicity Huffman, who were allegedly a part of a massive bribery plot to help their children get into prestigious universities.

The actress and the fashion designer, 55, reportedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

Loughlin and Giannulli’s daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19, both currently attend the University of Southern California, which was supposedly the 55-year-old Mossimo Supply Co. founder’s alma mater. However, Olivia revealed in a recent interview that her father “faked his way through” college.

“He, like, built his whole entire brand and he wasn’t actually, like, ever … enrolled in college,” the influencer said on the Zach Sang Show on Friday, March 8. “He started his whole business with tuition money that his parents thought [was] going to college.”

Huffman — who shares daughters Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16, with Shameless actor William H. Macy — was also arrested on Tuesday for her alleged role in the scandal. The Desperate Housewives alum, 56, supposedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.” She also allegedly pursued the same thing for her younger daughter, but decided “not to do so.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!