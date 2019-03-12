The plot thickens. Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s youngest daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, once revealed that her dad was supposedly never enrolled in the University of Southern California.

“He has a really crazy story in college,” the YouTube star, 19, said in an interview on the Zach Sang Show on Friday, March 8. “He, like, built his whole entire brand [Mossimo Supply Co.] and he wasn’t actually, like, ever … enrolled in college.”

Olivia continued: “But he, like, faked his way through it and then he started his whole business with tuition money that his parents thought [was] going to college. That’s, like, such a different time. I don’t know if I was supposed to say that, but it’s OK.”

Host Zach Sang also asked the beauty guru why she decided to enroll in USC, where she is currently a student, as her social media presence was skyrocketing around the time she graduated high school in 2018.

“Mostly my parents really wanted me to go because both of them didn’t go to college,” she explained. “But I’m so happy they made me go.” Olivia’s older sister, Bella Giannulli, 20, currently attends USC as well.

Mossimo, 55, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam on Tuesday, March 12, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s L.A. Public Affairs specialist, Laura Eimiller, confirmed to Us Weekly. Actress Felicity Huffman was also arrested.

Loughlin, 54, was out of the country when a warrant for her arrest was served at her California home earlier on Tuesday, so she has not yet been taken into custody. Christina DiIorio-Sterling, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney in the District of Massachusetts, told Us that the Full House alum “was contacted by federal authorities and told to turn herself in.”

Per court documents obtained by ABC News, Huffman, 56, allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.” The Desperate Housewives alum shares daughters Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16, with husband William H. Macy.

Huffman apparently “later made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” to help Georgia get into college, but decided “not to do so.”

The former Summerland actress and the fashion designer supposedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Huffman and Loughlin.

