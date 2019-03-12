Felicity-Huffman-Arrested,-Warrant-Issued-for-Lori-Loughlin-Following-College-Scam

Felicity Huffman was arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 12, for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s L.A. Public Affairs specialist, Laura Eimiller, confirms to Us Weekly. According to Eimiller, a warrant for Lori Loughlin‘s arrest was served at her California home earlier on Tuesday, “but she was not there” and has not yet been taken into custody. The Full House alum’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was also arrested. They are scheduled to appear in federal court later today.

Christina DiIorio-Sterling, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney in the District of Massachusetts, adds that Loughlin, 54, “is out of the country.” DiIorio-Sterling noted: “She was contacted by federal authorities and told to turn herself in.”

Per court documents obtained by ABC News earlier on Tuesday, Huffman, 56, allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.”

The docs also allege that Huffman “later made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” to help her younger daughter, Georgia Macy, 16, get into a prestigious university, but the Desperate Housewives alum allegedly eventually decided “not to do so.” The Get Shorty actress shares Sofia Macy, 18, and Georgia with Shameless star William H. Macy.

Loughlin, 54, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” the outlet reported.

The pair’s children — Bella Giannulli, 20, and Olivia Giannulli a.k.a. Olivia Jade, 19 — both currently attend the University of Southern California, their father’s alma mater.

Olivia, who runs a successful YouTube channel, was criticized in August 2018 for saying she was in college for “game days” and “partying.”

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend, but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” the beauty guru said in a video on her YouTube channel. “But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying … I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

The social media star later apologized for her “super ignorant and stupid” remarks. She noted in a second video: “It totally came across that I’m ungrateful for college — I’m going to a really nice school. And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off. I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school. I’m really disappointed in myself.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Huffman and Loughlin.

