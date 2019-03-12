Lori-Loughlin’s-Daughter-Once-Apologized-for-Seeming-Ungrateful-for-College

Less than a year before Lori Loughlin made headlines for her alleged role in a college admissions scam, her youngest daughter, Olivia, came under fire for saying she went to college for “game days” and “partying.”

The Fuller House star’s 19-year-old daughter, whom she shares with designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, goes by Olivia Jade on YouTube, where she has nearly 2 million subscribers. Back in August 2018, the influencer faced backlash for coming off like she didn’t care about her education.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend, but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all,” Olivia said in the initial video. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying … I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Days later, Olivia, who also has 1.3 million Instagram followers, apologized in a second video titled, “I’m sorry.”

“I said something super ignorant and stupid, basically. And it totally came across that I’m ungrateful for college — I’m going to a really nice school,” she told her subscribers, referring to the University of Southern California. “And it just kind of made it seem like I don’t care, I just want to brush it off. I’m just gonna be successful at YouTube and not have to worry about school. I’m really disappointed in myself.”

Loughlin’s eldest daughter, Bella, 20, also attends USC and has been featured in two of her mother’s Hallmark Christmas movies. The Summerland alum is among 50 people now facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scam.

According to court documents obtained by ABC News on Tuesday, March 12, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who shares daughters Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16, with husband William H. Macy, was also indicted on Tuesday.

Huffman “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” the paperwork reportedly states. “Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Huffman and Loughlin.

