Olivia Giannulli made a name for herself online as Olivia Jade before her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, made headlines for their role in a nationwide college admissions scam.

According to ABC News, the Fuller House star, 54, and the fashion designer, 55, were indicted on Tuesday, March 12, after they allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Mossimo has been arrested, but Loughlin has yet to be taken into custody. A warrant has been issued for her arrest. Fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who shares two daughters with husband William H. Macy, has also been arrested for her alleged role in the scandal.

In addition to Olivia, Loughlin and Mossimo are parents of 20-year-old Bella, an aspiring actress who is also studying at USC.

Here’s five things to know about Olivia:

1. She’s a YouTuber

Olivia launched her YouTube channel back in August 2014 and has gained nearly 2 million subscribers in four years. The influencer’s videos include makeup tutorials, clothing hauls and vlogs about her college life. Some of Olivia’s most popular videos feature her mother. Loughlin’s Full House costar John Stamos even made a cameo in a December 2018 video about teaching parents “slang” terms.

Olivia has also collaborated with a lot of other popular YouTubers including David Dobrik, Trisha Paytas and Emma Chamberlain.

In addition to her 1.9 million YouTube subscribers, Olivia has 1.3 million Instagram followers and 181k Twitter followers.

2. She Works With Sephora

Olivia launched her Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette in December 2018. After the bronzer and highlighter set sold out on December 26, the makeup brand restocked the product.

3. She Has a Clothing Line

She worked with online shopping website Princess Polly in November 2018 on an exclusive clothing line. Olivia’s designs, including cropped tops, jeans and sweaters, are still available for purchase.

4. She’s Dating a Singer

Olivia introduced her subscribers to her boyfriend, singer Jackson Guthy, last month in a video following her trip to New York City for Fashion Week.

5. She’s Faced Backlash

Olivia has come under fire twice in recent years for her YouTube videos. Back in August 2017, the teenager promised to never vlog and drive again after she filmed herself in the car moments before she was rear-ended at a red light. Loughlin defended her daughter to TMZ at the time. “She was not on her phone. That was all absolute BS,” the actress said.

More recently, Olivia was criticized for saying she went to college for “game days” and “partying” in August 2018. She later apologized in a second video for her “super ignorant and stupid” remarks.

