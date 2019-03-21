‘Full House’ Stars: Then and Now!

You got it, dude! America fell in love with the Tanner family in 1987 when they opened the doors of their San Francisco home and welcomed Us into their fun-filled daily lives.

The hit sitcom, which ran for 8 seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995, followed Danny Tanner (Bob Saget)’s struggle to raise his three daughters — D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) — after his wife’s death. Danny soon realizes that he doesn’t have to bring up his girls alone when his brother-in-law, Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos), and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier) move in to help out. Lori Loughlin also starred in the beloved show as Jesse’s love interest, Rebecca “Becky” Donaldson. Andrea Barber played D.J.’s best friend, Kimmy Gibbler, and Steve Weinger made Us swoon as D.J.’s on-again, off-again love interest, Steve Hale.

Fans rejoiced in 2015 after Netflix announced a revival series titled Fuller House featuring many of the original cast members. Sweetin, Bure and Barber reprised their roles as series regulars, while Loughlin, Stamos, Coulier, Saget and Weinger all appear on the comedy as recurring guest stars.

The Olsen twins chose not to return to their Tanner family roots and Bure told Us in February 2019 that this won’t change anytime soon: “You heard it from me first: They will never come back! They are never coming back on the show. They don’t want to be on the show. The answer’s no.”

Netflix revealed in March that Fuller House’s fifth and final season will air in the fall of 2019. However, Loughlin will not appear as Becky due to her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scam, according to TV Line. The actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested in March 2019 for allegedly paying $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia, 19, and Bella, 20, admitted into the University of Southern California as designated crew team recruits, although the girls have never played the sport. The actress and the fashion designer were each released on a $1 million bond and will appear in federal court in Boston late in March.

Scroll down to see how the Full House cast has changed throughout the years!