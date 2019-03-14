Lori Loughlin Posts $1 Million Bond in College Admissions Scam Case

Lori Loughlin posted a $1 million bond on Wednesday, March 13, after the actress was taken into custody over her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam.

A judge ordered the Full House alum, 54, to surrender her passport by December 2019. She will still be allowed to travel within the United States, to Vancouver and throughout British Columbia due to work commitments. Loughlin could avoid foregoing her passport entirely by obtaining a court order.

The When Calls the Heart star is not allowed to communicate with witnesses or other defendants in the case, with the exception of her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and their two daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19.

Loughlin’s next court date is set for March 29 in Boston.

The Fuller House actress was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 13. A warrant was issued for her arrest one day earlier, but she was “out of the country.” Giannulli, 55, was arrested on Tuesday along with Felicity Huffman. (The Desperate Housewives alum, 56, was released on a $250,000 bond hours after her arrest.)

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, the fashion designer and the 90210 alum allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Bella and Olivia’s place at the University of Southern California may be comprised due to the scandal. “We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government,” USC Media Relations told Us Weekly in a statement. “We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

Loughlin and Giannulli have yet to speak out about the allegations.

