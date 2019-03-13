Will Lori Loughlin’s Daughters Be Expelled From USC Amid Admissions Scam

Bella and Olivia Jade Giannulli’s futures at the University of Southern California are up in the air in light of their parents’ alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

“We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government,” USC Media Relations tells Us Weekly in a statement. “We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted on Tuesday, March 12, for their alleged part of a massive bribery plot to help their kids get into prestigious universities.

According to court documents, the couple allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

While the fashion designer, 55, was arrested on Tuesday, the Fuller House star was “out of the country” when the warrant was issue for her arrest. The following day, Loughlin, 54, was taken into custody. She is expected to appear in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 13.

USC Media Relations also addressed “applicants in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the scheme alleged by the government” in Wednesday’s statement, noting that those students “will be denied admission to USC.”

No one in the Loughlin-Giannulli family has publicly commented on the scandal.

