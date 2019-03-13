The aftermath of Operation Variety Blues is far from over.

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among dozens of people named and charged in a college admissions scam on Tuesday, March 12. The American Crime star was accused of paying $15,000 to William Rick Singer’s fake charity to help her eldest daughter, Sofia, cheat on the SATs. According to CNN, Singer traveled from Florida to West Hollywood to administer Sofia’s exam. She reportedly scored 400 points higher the second time.

Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, meanwhile, allegedly paid bribes to ensure their two daughters would be recruited as a part of the University of Southern California crew team, even though the girls do not participate in crew.

“I wanted to thank you again for your great work with [our daughter], she is very excited and both Lori and I are very appreciative of your efforts and end result!” Giannulli allegedly emailed Singer, per CNN.

As #CollegeCheatingScandal continues to trend, scroll through for everything we know about the scam — so far: