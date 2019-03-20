On the rocks. Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s marriage is going through a rough patch following her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scheme.

“Felicity and Bill have been arguing,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “The biggest concern is Felicity’s criminal case and how this is impacting their daughter.”

The couple, who tied the knot in September 1997, share daughters Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 17.

According to the insider, Sofia “had no knowledge of the actions taken in regards to the improvement in her SAT test score.”

Huffman, 56, was arrested on March 12 for allegedly making “a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.” Furthermore, the actress allegedly “made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” for Georgia but ultimately decided against the idea.

The Desperate Housewives alum was indicted, along with dozens of others — including Lori Loughlin. Macy, 69, has not been charged in the scandal, though court documents claim he participated in a consultation about the scam.

A source revealed in the new issue of Us that the Shameless star is “heartbroken” and has “been in tears” over the ordeal.

Meanwhile, Huffman never “knew this would become so serious,” another insider told Us. “[She hasn’t] fully grasped the extent of [her] alleged crimes or the possibility of prison time.”

Macy showed his support for the American Crime alum after her arrest, holding his wife’s hand as she returned to court on Friday, March 15.

The Oscar nominee previously opened up to Us about the admissions process. “We talk showbiz. My daughter, Sofia, the oldest, she’s in the tribe. She’s going to be an actor,” he divulged on March 6. “She goes to LACHSA, the arts high school here, and we’re doing the college tour, and she’s looking at theater schools. So yeah, we talk about it a lot.”

Macy also called Huffman “a great mom” at the time, adding: “I’m the luckiest guy on the planet.”

