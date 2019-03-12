William H. Macy has not been charged in the college admission scam scandal that led to the arrest of his wife, Felicity Huffman, on Tuesday, March 12. But court documents allege that the 68-year-old — referred to as “Huffman’s spouse” — participated in a consultation about the cheating scheme, Us Weekly has confirmed.

As reported earlier on Tuesday, Huffman, 56, allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” Sofia, 18, and later allegedly “made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” for younger daughter Georgia before the couple allegedly decided not to pursue the scheme for the 16-year-old.

The Shameless actor opened up about “college application time” in an interview with Parade in January, calling the process “so stressful.”

The same nationwide scheme also led to an arrest warrant for Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin and the arrest of her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. The couple allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

Laura Eimiller, a specialist with the FBI, confirmed to Us that a warrant for Loughlin’s arrest was served at her California home on Tuesday, “but she was not there.” Dilorio-Sterling told Us the Full House alum “is out of the country” but “was contacted by federal authorities and told to turn herself in.”

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Huffman and Loughlin.

