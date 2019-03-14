A desperate housewife and a Shameless dad! Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s romance has stood the test of time amid personal struggles and triumphs.

The couple married more than 20 years ago after dating on and off for 15 years. They are also the parents of daughters Sophia and Georgia.

The Shameless star and the Desperate Housewives alum have often gushed about their relationship and family life. “What’s the secret? I don’t think there is a secret,” Macy told Us Weekly of his marriage in September 2017. “But mostly, I’m lucky. I met her, she said yes, we grew up in the theater together, we have shared interests, and she’s a good woman to her core and evolving always. And no one has ever seen me the way she sees me.”

The actors even work well together. “Don’t try this at home, kids. This is not a good idea,” he said. “We talk the talk and walk the walk. I read her scripts, she reads mine, we give each other notes, we run lines with each other, we’re in it. It’s dangerous territory, but if you’re married well, you can get through it.”

Huffman echoed her husband’s statements when she caught up with Us in April 2018. “I lucked out, I married Bill Macy,” she admitted. “But that’s as far as I can go. I don’t know how you make marriage work, I just got lucky. I have no idea.”

The Fargo star stayed by his wife’s side when she was arrested in March 2019 for her alleged involvement in a college admissions scam. “To all the moms out there, you’re all superheroes and you’re all good enough,” the actress wrote via Instagram days before the scandal broke. “Don’t let anyone tell you differently.”

Scroll to relive Macy and Huffman’s decades-long relationship.