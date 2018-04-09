Lucky in love. William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman have been married for over 20 years and their relationship appears to be stronger than ever.

“I don’t look at it as an achievement, I look at it as a lifesaver,” the Shameless star, 68, recently told Us Weekly at the Hollywood premiere for the couple’s film, Krystal. “I’m the luckiest guy, I won the lottery. I love being married to Felicity. I love being married, I really like it. Although I have screwed it up before. I just got lucky. There’s no secret, I got lucky.”

Huffman, 55, echoed her husband’s sentiments: “I lucked out, I married Bill Macy. But that’s as far as I can go. I don’t know how you make marriage work, I just got lucky. I have no idea.”

The pair celebrated 20 years of marriage in September 2017. They have two daughters together: Sofia, 17, and Georgia, 16.

“As a father, I love that he always tells the truth. As a husband, I love that he cherishes me,” the Desperate Housewives alum added.

Macy, who lovingly refers to Huffman as “Flicka,” told Us that one of his wife’s best attributes is that she “sees” him.

“She sees us, I’ll just speak for my two daughters and me. When Flicka looks at us, she sees us, and that’s rare in this world,” Macy explained. “She is 100% supportive. She can criticize them, but she’s got your back. You’ll never question it. She’s got a lot of love and a great sense of humor. She can be self-deprecating. She’s fierce, which my daughters just love, and they emulate.”

While the duo played a married couple in Krystal, Huffman told Us that it was nothing like their marriage in real life because “the dynamic is dictated by the script.”

The Fargo actor, who also directed the coming of age comedy, gushed to Us about Huffman’s acting ability.

“She’s soulful and deep, emotionally. She’s a big presence and can draw on that any time she wants. Strangely for comedy, it’s even better,” he told Us. “If you’ve got this huge soul and breath to you, you can even be funnier. That’s what makes things funny, when you mix the happy and sad together.”

“She’s exquisitely prepared always. She works harder than anybody else,” the Emmy winner continued. “I wish I could do this, but I’ve seen her do this, I’ve seen her memorize the entire script before the first day of shooting. She’ll learn an entire play before the first day of rehearsing, off book. She works really hard. She’ll call an acting coach and work with them, she’ll call a vocal coach. Then finally, she’s smart, she’s been doing this a long time. She’s got chops, you can count on her.”

Krystal, which also stars Nick Robinson, Grant Gustin, Rosario Dawson and Kathy Bates, will be released on Friday, April 13.

Reporting by Nicholas White

