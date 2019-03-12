William H. Macy was spotted arriving at a federal detention center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 12, where his wife, Felicity Huffman, is being held ahead of her court hearing for her alleged involvement in a nationwide college admissions scam.

The Shameless star, who is celebrating his 68th birthday on Wednesday, March 13, looked calm as he carried a briefcase into the detention center hours after Huffman, 56, was taken into federal custody. The Desperate Housewives alum allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in thee college entrance cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter,” Sofia, 18, according to documents obtained by ABC News. Huffman and Macy also share 16-year-old daughter Georgia.

The documents also claim that Huffman “later made arrangements to pursue the scheme for a second time” to help Georgia’s admission process. However, she ultimately chose “not to do.”

Macy spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about Sofia’s higher education on Wednesday, March 6, less than one week before Huffman’s arrest: “We talk showbiz. My daughter, Sofia, the oldest, she’s in the tribe. She’s going to be an actor. She goes to LACHSA, the arts high school here, and we’re doing the college tour and she’s looking at theater schools. So yeah, we talk about it a lot.”

Although the Showtime star hasn’t been charged in the scam, Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that he allegedly participated in a consultation about it. Christina Dilorio-Sterling, a spokesperson for the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, also told Us that while Macy hasn’t been charged, “it’s still an ongoing investigation.”

Huffman is set to appear in federal court at 5 p.m. EST along with designer Mossimo Giannulli, who was also arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the scheme. An arrest warrant has also been issued for his wife, actress Lori Loughlin. The couple stare daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19, who are students at the University of Southern California.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!