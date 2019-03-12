Less than a week prior to Felicity Huffman’s arrest for her involvement in a nationwide college admissions cheating scam, her husband, William H. Macy, spoke to Us Weekly about their involvement in their daughters’, Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16, decisions to pursue higher education.

“We talk showbiz. My daughter, Sofia, the oldest, she’s in the tribe. She’s going to be an actor. She goes to LACHSA, the arts high school here, and we’re doing the college tour, and she’s looking at theater schools,” the Shameless actor, 68, told Us on Wednesday, March 6. “So yeah, we talk about it a lot.”

As for the couple’s parenting skills, Macy told Us: “We’re complimentary, really complimentary. She’s a great mom. She’s kind of astounding.” He also gushed, “I’m the luckiest guy on the planet.”

The ER alum also opened up about his daughter’s adoration for their mother, noting they are “crazy for their mom.”

Huffman recently told Us at an Oscars brunch in February about her and Macy’s balancing act as a couple, “He’s very pragmatic and he’s very level-headed and he’s very moral, and I’m on the other side. I’m very… reactionary, amoral and not level-headed.”

And this wasn’t the first time Macy shared his thoughts about the stress that comes along with parenting, and helping his children move forward in the right direction.

“[Sofia’s] going to go to college,” Macy told Parade in January. “I’m the outlier in this thing. We’re right now in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful. I am voting that once she gets accepted, she maybe takes a year off. God doesn’t let you be 18 twice … I think this is an opportunity for her. But it’s just my opinion, and we’ll see what she wants to do, what Felicity thinks and how the chips fall. My daughter Georgia, she’s interested in politics, political science and pursuing that. She’s in a very academic school and killing it.”

ABC News reported on Tuesday, March 12, that court documents alleged that the Desperate Housewives alum “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.”

The documents also alleged that “Huffman later made arrangements to pursue the scheme a second time, for her younger daughter, before deciding not to do so.” Federal Bureau of Investigation’s L.A. Public Affairs specialist, Laura Eimiller, confirmed to Us on Tuesday that Huffman had been arrested.

Huffman wasn’t the only famous face to be indicted on Tuesday. Along with dozens of other parents, Fuller House star Lori Loughlin was also issued an arrest warrant following her alleged involvement. ABC reported that she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Loughlin, 54, and Giannulli, 55, share daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19, who both attend the University of Southern California.

