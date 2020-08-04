Ugh, as if anyone would forget about the ‘90s! Alicia Silverstone, Macaulay Culkin and more stars from the decade caught fans attention with their iconic onscreen personas and continue to entertain Us decades later.

Melissa Joan Hart’s roles in the ‘90s consisted of Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch — in addition to numerous teen movies. While reminiscing about her teenage years, the actress told Us Weekly exclusively which of her kisses from that era was the best — Adrian Grenier.

“He was the most fun,” the Melissa & Joey alum said in September 2016. “We had a blast together on Drive Me Crazy. And he’s a good kisser!”

The ‘90s gave TV viewers Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but also led the actress to her forever love with fellow ‘90s star, Freddie Prinze Jr. The couple, who wed in 2002, met on the 1997 set of I Know What You Did Last Summer and bonded on a road trip in North Carolina.

“She didn’t have a driver’s license. She didn’t know how to drive,” the She’s All That star exclusively told Us in April 2020. “So, I started driving her, and that’s when her and I became friends. And we just would talk about life and stuff like that, and we had completely different philosophies on just about everything.”

By the end of filming, the two had a friendship rooted in driving and food. “I just wanted to be friends with her because I thought she was too skinny and I wanted to cook for her,” the California native explained. “So, we started this weekly barbecue thing at her house, and me and my cousins would come over and cook food for her and her friends. And then we’d make sure everybody ate, and that was kind of how our friendship began.”

The couple’s longtime pal, Selma Blair, is one of the many film stars from the era to continue to impress in Hollywood. Winona Ryder, Christina Ricci and Drew Barrymore have also evolved since their ‘90s hits.

TV wise, Home Improvement’s Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure are among the standouts who are still taking the entertainment industry by storm.

Scroll down to see what some of the other ‘90s stars have been up to over the past few decades.