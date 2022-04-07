SNL's Kenan Thompson and Wife Christina Split After 11 Years of Marriage

It’s over. After more than 14 years together, Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline have officially called it quits.

“Kenan and Christina are completely amicable,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, claiming the duo “officially” separated in November 2020. “They remain close as coparents and have remained very close throughout the separation.”

The insider notes that the split was a “mutual decision” between the estranged couple, who tied the knot at Atlanta’s Georgia Aquarium in 2011.

“Being married for 11 years, together for 14, changes a lot of things. They really just grew apart and wanted different things,” the source says, adding, “There’s nothing juicy about why they split.”

The 43-year-old comedian sees his estranged wife, 33, “almost every day still” when Thompson is in town and the duo often “go to dinners just the two of them,” per the insider.

While neither Thompson nor Evangeline have “officially filed for divorce” as of now, the source tells Us, “It can happen soon.”

No matter when the pair submit the paperwork, the Good Burger star plans to stay involved in his kids’ lives.

“Kenan’s very active in his daughters’ lives. He’s an amazing father, especially given his schedule and obligations,” the insider adds. “The kids spend majority of the time with their mom but he always makes sure to see them.”

The Saturday Night Live star has been dedicated to his job throughout his relationship with Evangeline, returning to New York City one day after their 2011 nuptials to appear on the sketch show. After three years of marriage, the couple expanded their family with daughter Georgia in 2014.

Ahead of his little one’s birth, Thompson said that he was “terrified” about becoming a father. “I don’t know what to do with babies. Like, do you feed it and, like, put it away or something?” he joked on Late Night With Seth Meyers at the time. “I plan to be, like, at the casino or something when she’s giving birth. Just kind of like old-school it a little bit.”

Evangeline later announced that she was expecting a second child with the comedian just days before giving birth. “I’m usually private when it comes to these personal things, but we have less than 5 days until this little girl is due and I am just TEW excited,” the model captioned an Instagram video of her showing off her baby bump in July 2018.

Two months after their daughter Gianna’s birth, Thompson gushed about his “big happy family.”

“Georgia’s busy right now. She’s got school. So we miss her throughout the day, but when she gets home we go to dinner or something. That’s always nice,” the Ohio native exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2018.

The Kenan star also noted that his older daughter loved her new role as a big sister. “Georgia is obsessed with her. She’s always calling her ‘my baby,” he continued at the time. “She’s like, ‘My baby. Good morning my little baby.’ She’s always wanting to hold her.”

Evangeline, for her part, has kept a low profile when it comes to discussing her family. The actress previously opened up about how proud she was when her daughter joined Thompson as a guest judge on America’s Got Talent.

“Omg, this child could tell you about the life story of any person who’s ever been on the show 🥴. When asked if she’d ever want to be on AGT;⁣ she said yeah — but only as a judge… Fast forward a few weeks, here she is in @simoncowell’s chair. ⁣lol wut,” Evangeline wrote alongside an Instagram video of Georgia with her father during an August 2020 episode of the competition series.

She added: “I’ve always had a really hard time processing things like this (like, wut?) lol I didn’t even know that this was happening until texts started coming in 🥴 but Georgia’s the best with it.⁣ ‘Mommy, did you see me steal the show?’ Always, Girl.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

