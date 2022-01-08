Hollywood is getting a whole lot cuter! Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and more celebrities welcomed babies in 2022.

The Olympian kept her pregnancy under wraps, surprising her Instagram followers with a baby photo on January 5.

“I’m overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!” the figure skater wrote at the time. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she’s a perfect miracle. I had a hard time picturing what she might look like, yet it seems like she’s been in my life forever. This has been a challenging journey to motherhood (not to mention a very long labor!!!) and I’m glad I never gave up. I feel so grateful to have had the support of so many during this time, including my fertility doctor, doctors and nurses who looked after me, friends that shared their stories, and of course, my family and my [love] who I could not live without.”

The California native had been wanting to show off her baby bump “for many months,” noting, “Each milestone seemed to be exciting and daunting at the same time. Each step of the way, I knew that there was still more time needed until I could hold her in my arms.”

The athlete gave her followers a “quick montage to catch” up, showing her budding belly’s growth in a black sports bra and matching shorts.

“I want to send my best to all the mom’s out there (as we all know, moms rule the world),” Kwan concluded in her caption. “I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love. You’re not alone on this path and I’m pulling for you.”

Graham, for her part, welcomed twins on January 7. The model, who is also the mom of son Isaac, announced her baby boys’ arrival with an Instagram Story post.

“[My husband], Justin [Ervin], and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” the A New Model author wrote. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy. I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”

Keep scrolling to see more stars’ new arrivals.