Expanding the family. Chris Sullivan and wife Rachel Sullivan welcomed their second child, they revealed on Sunday, October 23.

“Please meet AOIFE BEA!” the This Is Us alum, 42, captioned a video via Instagram. “She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother’s relief).”

He continued, “Brother Bear is enamored and overjoyed to welcome his sister home, telling everyone ‘baby coming!’ the day she was born. She has immediately captured our hearts and doubled the love. 💕.”

Chris and Rachel married in 2010 and welcomed Bear in July 2020.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor gushed over his wife after she gave birth to their son. “Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life,” he shared via Instagram at the time. “It was primal and intentional and I have never been more in love with this powerful woman.”

The parents first revealed in May that they were expecting a baby girl to arrive in early November. “We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been,” the actor wrote via Instagram ahead of the NBC drama’s series finale. “With every end, there is a new beginning … so here is a trailer of what’s to come.”

The baby news comes days after Chris’ This Is Us costar Mandy Moore welcomed her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The Tangled star and the Dawes frontman announced the arrival of son Ozzie on Friday, October 22.

“Ozzie is here!” the A Walk to Remember star, 38, wrote via social media alongside a series of black and white photos of her and the musician, 36, cuddling their newborn. “Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents). Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓.”

Moore and Goldsmith are also parents of Gus, who they welcomed in February 2021.

“Can’t wait to meet her!! Congrats sweet Sullivan fam!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Moore commented on Sullivan’s announcement on Sunday.

Their costar Susan Kelechi Watson chimed in, “My heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, Sullivan’s Guardians costar Michael Rosenbaum added, “Beautiful like her brother and mom and dad.”