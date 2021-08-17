This is love. Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and more of the This Is Us cast have been making viewers swoon since 2016 — and their real-life love stories are just as dreamy.

The NBC hit follows Rebecca (Moore) and Jack Pearson (Ventimiglia), who lead with love as they raise their three children: Kevin, Kate and Randall. The Pearson family’s story begins in the ’70s and spans several decades of losses, triumphs and challenges.

“The first season painted Jack in this other-worldly, superhero light, but I think as the show has continued on, you realize that he’s fallible and human,” Moore told InStyle in March 2019. “He has made mistakes and has secrets just like all of us do. What I love is that they can still be considered couples goals even though they’re both complex, three-dimensional human beings.”

Her onscreen romance with the Second Act star prepared her for the “modern kind of love story” she found with husband Taylor Goldsmith, she gushed. “If someone would have told me three years ago, ‘That’s your future husband, and you’re going to meet him through Instagram,’ I would have thought that they were absolutely bonkers. It proves that you have to stay open-minded because you just never know.”

Moore married the Dawes musician in November 2018, and in February 2021, the pair welcomed their first child, August.

The A Walk to Remember actress isn’t the only member of the This Is Us cast whose love life has landed in the spotlight. Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin Pearson, has also had his fair share of rocky relationships in the past.

In May 2004, he married former Passions costar Lindsay Korman, and daughter Isabella arrived two months later. Korman filed for divorce in May 2012 after eight years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Two years later, Hartley moved on with Chrishell Stause, whom he wed in October 2017. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2019 that the Mistresses alum pulled the plug on their marriage.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed,” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant said through tears during season 3 of Selling Sunset, which aired in August 2020. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew. … If that’s really what you wanted, there are better ways to go about [it].”

Amid the drama, Hartley sparked a romance with another former soap opera actress: The Young and the Restless alum Sofia Pernas. They tied the knot in a “super intimate” ceremony after one year together, Us confirmed in May 2021, with a source noting, “Their chemistry is just off the charts.”

Scroll down for a closer look at the This Is Us cast’s love lives over the years: