Over the drama. Justin Hartley isn’t pleased that estranged wife Chrishell Stause has been dishing about their personal life on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

“Justin has not watched the episodes but has been alerted to what is said,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively as the third season of the reality series hit the streaming service on Friday, August 7. “He’s irritated that she’s airing their private information publicly and knows there is more to the story than is being told. His close friends and family know what really happened, as does Chrishell, so ultimately it’s her choice of what is put out there.”

One day earlier, a new clip from the Netflix series showed Stause, 39, recalling how she learned that the This Is Us actor, 43, was filing for divorce. Us confirmed that the pair had called it quits in November 2019 after two years of marriage.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed,” the former soap opera star tearfully claimed in the clip. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

Stause later said that her split carried out in a “crazy way” — and that she was still searching for some “answers” about what went wrong. “I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years,” she said. “In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it.”

Throughout the new season, the Kentucky native leans on her costars for support as she works through her personal relationship in public. In one confessional interview, she claims that “outer elements have reared their ugly head and inserted themselves into our relationship,” seemingly calling out Hartley’s success on the NBC series.

“The claims made in the show that something changed in Justin after his This is Us fame are completely false,” the source tells Us. “Chrishell knows that’s not what happened, so for her to let people believe that is upsetting to him.”

Despite the drama surrounding his divorce, Hartley has been “a happy guy” in recent months. “I sleep like a baby. I don’t have anything on my mind,” he told Entertainment Tonight in July, two months after Us confirmed that he had sparked a romance with former Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas.

“Justin is in a good place,” the source adds. “[He] wants to just move on.