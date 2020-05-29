Justin Hartley Dating Former Costar Sofia Pernas Amid Divorce

Moving on. Justin Hartley is dating his former The Young and the Restless costar Sofia Pernas, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The This Is Us star, 43, was spotted kissing Pernas, 30, on Thursday, May 29, as she dropped him off at the Southern California Orthopedic Institute, TMZ reports. In the photos, she is spotted locking lips with the actor before dropping him off — and picked him up several hours later.

Hartley portrayed Adam Newman on the CBS soap opera from 2014 to 2016. Pernas joined as Marisa Sierras, Adam’s nephew’s girlfriend, in 2015. Oddly, Hartley’s estranged wife, Chrishell Stause, also starred on the show in 2016 as Bethany Bryant.

Hartley filed for divorce from the realtor, 38, in November 2019, claiming in the filing that they split in July 2019. She, in turn, claimed the date of separation was November 22, the day he filed.

The split came as a “big surprise to everyone around Justin and Chrishell in terms of their friends,” a source told Us at the time. This was highlighted during the most recent episodes of Stause’s reality show, Selling Sunset.

On the season 2 finale, which dropped on May 22, a clip teased what was to come in season 3 and Stause broke down crying when the group found out about her divorce.

“It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much,” the former All My Children star said during the sneak peek. “This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

An insider also shared with Us that it’s been difficult for Stause to watch back the show. “Chrishell has obviously been very emotional on set and reliving all this back has been triggering,” a source shared.

After season 2 was released the former Days of Our Lives star opened up about her adoration for her estranged husband.

“It’s obviously not something that I am looking forward to but it does follow our real life,” Stause told Entertainment Tonight on May 22. “Where the show picks up, that was my life and unfortunately you are going to follow the journey of that — the good and the bad.”

She continued: “I obviously really, truly love him and it’s unfortunate the way that everything happened and the timing of everything. I still had a month to plot shooting the show when this all went down. Hopefully we can get to a place where one day we will look back at this and laugh. I don’t know, hopefully. It’s very unfortunate and relationships are hard.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

