Can’t escape her past. Chrishell Stause is having a difficult time watching her life unravel on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

“Chrishell has obviously been very emotional on set and reliving all this back has been triggering,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, May 25.

In the final episode of season 2, which dropped on May 22, a trailer revealed what’s “still to come.” It teased a lot of drama and the news of Stause’s divorce from Justin Hartley, which broke in November 2019.

In the clip, Stause, 38, breaks down crying, at one point saying, “It’s just a lot all at once because everybody in the whole world knows. I love him so much. This was my best friend. Who do I talk to now?”

The former couple tied the knot in October 2017 after four years of dating. Hartley, 43, filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, two years later. In his filing, the This Is Us star claimed that the date of separation was July 8, 2019. However, in her response to his filing, she claimed November 22, the day he filed, was the date of separation.

Following the divorce filing, a source told Us that Hartley’s decision came as a “big surprise to everyone around Justin and Chrishell in terms of their friends.”

For her part, the Days of Our Lives star has been trying to focus on the positive, she told Us exclusively earlier this month. “Transitions are hard, but I always try to focus on the positive side of things,” she said. “Thankfully there is a lot to focus on right now.”

Stause has the support of loved ones as she continues to heal from her split. A source adds that “All of the women on [Selling Sunset] have really had her back.”

Selling Sunset season 2 is streaming on Netflix.