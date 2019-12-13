Heather Rae Young Praises Chrishell Stause Amid Justin Hartley Divorce





Young, 32, tells Us Weekly exclusively that she was “very surprised” to hear that her Selling Sunset costar, 38, and the This Is Us actor, 42, were splitting.

“It‘s really hard to hear that, especially someone who is a good friend of mine,” says the real estate agent, who recently left a heartfelt comment on Stause’s Instagram. “And, you know, Justin and her were a great couple. … It’s sad.”

Young’s social media praise is just one of the ways she’s being a “supportive friend,” in the words of Tarek El Moussa, Young’s boyfriend.

“We talked once on the phone and [had] a little bit text messaging back and forth,” Young explains. “I’m mainly just giving her space. Tarek and I sent her flowers wishing her well, and I told her I’m here for her. If she just needs me to come over and spend girl time together, I’ll bring some wine, I’ll bring some cheese.”

Young is also confident her friend will get through the heartbreak. “She’s a very strong woman,” she says of Stause. “And she’s a hard worker. I think she’ll throw herself into work and focus on that. But, you know, she’s doing OK. As hard as it is, she’s a strong woman.”

Us confirmed on November 22 that Hartley had filed for divorce from Stause earlier that day, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing July 8 as the date of separation.

Stause, who was previously engaged to Matthew Morrison, shared a revealing post on Instagram 10 days later, quoting author Nishan Panwar: “It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be.”

In the wake of the split, Hartley was spotted partying “with a bunch of guy friends” at producer Jennifer Klein’s holiday party. “He was mingling and drinking and having a great time,” a source previously told Us. “He chatted with [This Is Us costar] Jennifer Morrison for a bit. After enjoying some Don Julio cocktails with friends, he also took a Suja Wellness shot before leaving the party.”

The Smallville alum has a 15-year-old daughter, Isabella, with ex-wife Lindsay Hartley, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2012.

With reporting by Carly Sloane