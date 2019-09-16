Ever since its 2016 debut, This Is Us has wowed audiences and critics alike. The NBC series, starring Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley, has had a presence at every major award show since it began.

Plus, it’s just getting started. Season 4, set to premiere on Tuesday, September 24, will be adding 10 new characters. Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, M. Night Shyamalan, Nick Wechsler, Timothy Omundson, Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bahara Golestani, Julian Silva and Auden Thornton are all set to join, and the stories are just beginning.

“It’s so strange, isn’t it? How just like that, a complete stranger can become such a big part of your story,” Rebecca (Moore) says to Jack (Ventimiglia) in a new teaser. “It’s actually kinda terrifying, you know? How a single cross with one person you’ve never met can change everything.”

The new season will include many new twists and turns, as well. “This show is going bigger than it’s gone before — and it’s going in a direction that no one expects,” Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby, told Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming episodes. “When I read episode 1, I was like, ‘Wait! What is happening?’ The opening of season 4 is going to be very surprising.”

