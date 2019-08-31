



Classic twist! Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, M. Night Shyamalan and more are set to join This Is Us season 4 in mystery roles, as seen in the first trailer for the new episodes.

In the video, released on Saturday, August 31, Mandy Moore’s Rebecca Pearson talks to Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack Pearson about the importance of random individuals. “It’s so strange, isn’t it?” she ponders. “How just like that, a complete stranger can become such a big part of your story.”

She continues: “It’s actually kinda terrifying, you know? How a single cross with one person you’ve never met can change everything.”

Meanwhile, a message in the video reads, “If you think you know what’s coming next, you don’t know us.”

In addition to showing flashes of the Pearsons, past and present, the trailer introduces fans to unknown characters, played by Morrison, Epps, Shyamalan, Nick Wechsler, Timothy Omundson, Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Bahara Golestani, Julian Silva and Auden Thornton.

The Once Upon a Time alum, 40, is dressed in a military uniform and appears to be connected to Wechsler’s character, as the two give each other a hug in one shot. Epps, for his part, is a mechanic.

More familiar faces abound in the compilation, including Griffin Dunne (Nicky), Phylicia Rashad (Carol), Ron Cephas Jones (William), Caitlin Thompson (Madison), Elizabeth Perkins (Janet) and Tim Jo (Jae-Won). Of course, main cast members Chrissy Metz (Kate), Sterling K. Brown (Randall), Justin Hartley (Kevin), Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth), Chris Sullivan (Toby) and Jon Huertas (Miguel) make appearances too.

Ventimiglia remained tight-lipped when asked about season 4 in May, telling Us Weekly exclusively, “I’d like to say I don’t know, but I do know, but I’m gonna say I don’t know.” However, the 42-year-old actor did guarantee “three more seasons of Jack.”

This Is Us premieres on NBC Tuesday, September 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

