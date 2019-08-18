All good things … must come to an end. And there are a lot of endings coming in 2020. In the latest issue of Us Weekly, we take a deep dive into the many shows that are heading into their final seasons.

However, not every goodbye will be a sad one.

“I love all endings. I [even] loved the last episode of Game of Thrones. I loved the last episode of Seinfeld. I don’t know why people don’t like,” Arrow’s Stephen Amell told reporters on August 5 about his show, which will wrap after season 8. “I am very happy with our ending. … I stand by the decision [to end the show], and I’m happy with it. But leaving the shows also going to be terribly terribly sad.”

The cast of Supernatural feel the same, as the show will wrap after 15 seasons on The CW. Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki became emotional at San Diego Comic-Con and again at the Television Critics Association’s press tour about wrapping up — but it was their choice.

“This is a very special thing to me, and I want it to end in a way that does justice to what we’ve built for the past 14 and a half years,” Ackles said at TCA, noting that he wanted to go out when the show was still incredible. “You’re not going to please everybody. You just can’t. But I think, for the majority of the fans and the people that have been with us through this journey, this is certainly going to feel right.”

Kristen Bell, who cried through most of The Good Place’s final TCA panel on August 8, revealed that while she’d love to keep doing the show, the ending makes sense for now. “It really does feel like we did it for a reason and when you see the ending, you’ll know why,” she told reporters. “I just feel proud.”

