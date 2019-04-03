This Is Us has done it again. While the Tuesday, April 2, season 3 finale revealed that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) do find a way to live happily ever after, the last moments just brought up many more questions. (Read our full recap here!)

Creator Dan Fogelman tweeted following the episode, calling it “halftime,” since the show will end with season 6.

Everyone has their own theories, and the show’s producers now shed light about what’s next.

What’s wrong with Rebecca?

While it can be assumed Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in the flash forward has dementia or Alzheimer’s since Randall has to tell her who he is, “that’s not exactly what it is,” executive producer Issac Aptaker told TVLine, adding that it could just be an older woman who’s a bit confused. “I think it definitely feels like she’s very near the end of her life and that her passing is imminent and that’s why everyone has decided to descend upon Kevin’s house,” Aptaker told Glamour.

Where’s Kate?

When the family gathered in the future at Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) house — where Rebecca is living — Toby (Chris Sullivan) arrived alone (carrying sidewalk chalk). When asked where son Jack was, he said “they’re on their way.” So, does that mean Kate (Chrissy Metz) is with him? Are Kate and Toby still together (although he was in bed alone and not wearing a ring)? Well, the producers aren’t answering that just yet. As for if we’ll see future Kate and find out where she is, Aptaker said, “We’ll get answers to that, but I can’t promise next season.”

Who’s Kevin’s son’s mother?

Kevin has a preteen son running around his giant house, but the mother is not identified. No, it’s not Zoe — in fact, Melanie Liburd will not be a series regular next season, which makes sense since the two split in the finale after he decided he wanted to have kids one day and she did not. So is Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) the mother? That’s “a totally valid theory,” coshowrunner Elizabeth Berger told Glamour, adding that she understands why audiences would think that “after we brought her back toward the end of this season and reminded people that these two had this epic love story that spanned the decades!”

Where is Miguel?

It was pretty shocking when Randall entered his mom’s room to see that by her side was not Miguel (Jon Huertas), but instead Jack’s brother, Nicky (Griffin Dunne). Unfortunately the question of “Where is Miguel?” won’t be answered until season 5 or 6(!), according to the producers. However, the Nicky story line will pick up when season 4 returns. “We are going to be exploring how Nicky goes from the man who said, ‘I can’t have you in my life right now. Please just leave me [alone] in [my] trailer out in the middle of nowhere’ into this person who is obviously connected enough to the family in the future to have this very special place by Rebecca’s bedside,” Aptaker told TVLine. Also … could Rebecca think that Nicky is Jack?

What’s up with the living situation?After a day at the dance studio, Beth heads to Kevin’s house. So, if her studio in Philly, is that where Kevin is living? Is the whole family living in Philly now? Or did they hop a plane to L.A.? “I think it’s a safe assumption that Kevin lives a relatively close drive to wherever Beth’s dance studio is,” Aptaker said.

Where are Deja and Annie?

Randall is with Tess visiting the family on the finale, but neither of his other daughters are around or even mentioned.

This Is Us season 4 returns in the fall.

