Dear This Is Us fans, confused yet? Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) weaved a complicated web while forging their family. So, Us Weekly is revisiting who is related to whom.

From the Big Three to those who were adopted into the brood, stay tuned for a simple (as can be!) refresher on the Pearson family tree.

Jack and Rebecca started it all when they tied the knot in the 1970s. The couple were expecting triplets when viewers first met them in the season 1 premiere, which aired in September 2016. Sadly, the parents-to-be lost one of their children, son Kyle, during childbirth.

Rebecca successfully delivered twins Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) on Jack’s 36th birthday in August 1980. Dr. K (Gerald McRaney) then introduced the new father to Randall (Sterling K. Brown), who was left at a fire station upon his birth — which just so happened to be on the same day as his future siblings. Jack and Rebecca adopted Randall, and thus, the Big Three was formed!

Randall later reconnected with his biological father, William Hill (Ron Cephas Jones), who died in season 1 following a battle with cancer. Before that, Randall formed a family of his own by marrying wife Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson). The couple share two daughters, Tess (Eris Baker) and Annie (Faithe Herman), and adopted a third daughter, Deja (Lyric Ross), in season 3.

Kate also began family planning with husband Toby (Chris Sullivan), whom she wed in season 2. She underwent in-vitro fertilization treatments in season 3. Kate is currently expecting the couple’s first child, a baby boy, following a miscarriage in season 2.

Though Kevin has yet to settle down for good, he is dating Beth’s cousin Zoe (Melanie Liburd).

This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

