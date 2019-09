It’s officially that time of year again. With so many series on TV all year ‘round, it’s hard to imagine that one time of year is busier than others. But if one is, it’s now. From broadcast to streaming and everything in between, the latest issue of Us Weekly takes readers inside some of the most anticipated series of the year.

Scroll through the gallery for a look inside TV’s fall lineup, and be sure to bookmark our full list of premiere dates here!