Set the DVRs! Fall TV season will be in full force come mid-September, so Us Weekly organized new and returning shows’ premiere dates to make the most of what the small screen has to offer in 2019.

ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox favorites will hit the tube throughout September, while The CW will hold their dramas until October. In fact, more than two dozen series premieres and 80 season premieres will occur in the coming weeks. Talk about a busy schedule!

As for non-broadcast fare, Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and more streaming services will attempt to earn their spot in the traditional fall landscape.

Additionally, cable networks will stake their claim to some of the screen time typically afforded to the big five. Select offerings include FX’s American Horror Story: 1984 on September 18, AMC’s The Walking Dead on October 6, USA Network’s Temptation Island on October 10, FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on September 25, Epix’s Get Shorty on October 6 and USA Network’s The Purge on October 15.

Several series will kick off their final seasons this year too, including Arrow, Supernatural, How to Get Away With Murder, The Good Place, Modern Family, Empire, Criminal Minds and Madam Secretary.

“I am very happy with our ending. … I stand by the decision [to end the show], and I’m happy with it,” Arrow‘s Stephen Amell told reporters in August of his CW hit’s culmination. “But leaving the show’s also going to be terribly, terribly sad.”

Kristen Bell felt the same about the ending of her NBC sitcom. “It really does feel like we did it for a reason and when you see the ending, you’ll know why,” she said in August of The Good Place. “I just feel proud.”

However, as some shows close, others make their debuts. Emergence, Stumptown, Perfect Harmony and Nancy Drew are among the new series soon hitting the airwaves.

Scroll to check out premiere dates for the fall 2019 TV season!