Chrishell Stause Posts Cryptic Quote Amid Justin Hartley Split





Spilling the tea? Chrishell Stause shared a cryptic quote about people changing to Instagram amid news of her separation with estranged husband Justin Hartley.

The Selling Sunset star, 38, took to Instagram on Monday, December 2, to post a telling quote from author Nishan Panwar, which read: “It’s hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it’s even harder remembering who they used to be.”

Us Weekly confirmed the news of Stause and Hartley’s split on November 22 after two years of marriage. The This Is Us actor, 42, filed the paperwork with in Los Angeles ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Los Angeles Superior Court online docket. The divorce is listed as “dissolution without minor children.”

Hartley cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce, listing their official date of separation as July 8.

One week before announcing their plans to call it quits, Hartley and Stause hosted a viewing party for their close pal Melissa Claire Egan. The Young and the Restless alum, 38, thanked her “besties” Hartley and Stause via Instagram for throwing the screening event for her new Hallmark film, Holiday for Heroes. She also noted that they were the “best friends ever.”

In the wake of the split news, Stause updated her social media bios on Twitter and Instagram. “Hollywood actress, but a few drinks deep and you’ll hear I’m from Kentucky. #SellingSunset #Netflix #DAYS,” her Twitter bio read.

Her Instagram bio, meanwhile, now features a quote from poet Rumi, reading: “The wound is the place where the Light enters you.” She also included the hashtags #SellingSunset and #DAYS.

Hartley and Stause dated for four years before tying the knot in October 2017. Their nuptials were attended by some of Hartley’s This Is Us costars, including Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Chrissy Metz.

The Little actor was previously married to Lindsay Hartley, whom he shares 15-year-old daughter Isabella with, from 2004 to 2012. In September, Hartley told Us that the key to coparenting with his ex-wife is “communication and an understanding of where everyone’s coming from and realizing that it’s hard.”

Earlier this year, Stause also told Us that having children with Hartley wasn’t necessarily on the pair’s radar. “We don’t know [when] yet,” she said in May. “I have a stepdaughter, so we’ve got our hands full with high school.”