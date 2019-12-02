



Ready to move on? Chrishell Stause seems to be in a positive headspace amid her split from Justin Hartley, her husband of two years.

On November 22, Us Weekly confirmed that the This Is Us star, 42, and Stause, 38, filed for divorce in Los Angeles. The pair, who cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation, married in October 2017 after four years of dating.

Just two weeks after Us broke the news of the couple’s separation, Stause subtly changed the bios of her Twitter and Instagram accounts, keeping the taglines lighthearted in the wake of the divorce.

“Hollywood actress, but a few drinks deep and you’ll hear I’m from Kentucky. #SellingSunset #Netflix #DAYS,” Stause quipped in her updated Twitter bio. Along with promotion for her Netflix series and her recurring soap opera role, the actress tweeted sweet photos of herself with Hartley looking happy as ever at a Golden Globes party on November 14, just days before news of their split made headlines.

Though her Instagram username has not yet been changed from @chrishellhartley, the soap star included an inspiring quote in her bio as she continues to work through her shocking split. “‘The wound is the place where the Light enters you.’ – Rumi #SellingSunset #DAYS.”

According to paperwork filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court, the Young and the Restless alum listed the date of his separation from Stause as July 8. However, Hartley gushed over the Selling Sunset star in a loving Instagram post as she celebrated her birthday two weeks later on July 21.

The This Is Us star was previously married to Lindsay Hartley from 2004 to 2012. The exes share now 15-year-old daughter Isabella.

Earlier this year, Stause opened up to Us about the possibility of expanding her and Hartley’s family. Though a little one had crossed their minds, the Days of Our Lives actress said at the time that the pair were holding off.

“We don’t know [when] yet,” she admitted to Us in May. “I have a stepdaughter (Justin has a daughter), so we’ve got our hands full with high school.”