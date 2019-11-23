Love Lives

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Hartley: The Way They Were

By
This is now. Justin Hartley has filed from divorce from wife Chrishell Hartley after two years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the This Is Us star, 42, submitted the papers on November 22.

Justin and Chrishell, 38, married in October 2017 after dating for four years. The Passions alum popped the question in July 2016 and Chrishell opened up to Us about waiting to expand their family in May.

“We don’t know [when] yet,” she said at the time. “I have a stepdaughter (Justin has a daughter), so we’ve got our hands full with high school.”

The couple’s divorce case is listed as a “dissolution without minor children.”

Scroll down to relive the Young and the Restless alum and the Days of Our Lives star’s romance:

