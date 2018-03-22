This Is Us star Justin Hartley has a little Jack Pearson in him. And his wife of five months, Chrishell Stause, can attest to that.

“I’m an early riser, so when I hear her coming down the stairs in the morning, I turn on the coffee maker for her and get espresso going,” Hartley told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 21. “She really loves that I do that.”

With their busy schedules, the Gillette spokesman and the 36-year-old actress, who he calls “the best,” are happiest just cuddling up at home. “We really are all about staying in recently, cooking together, watching movies and that sort of thing,” Hartley revealed. When the newlyweds do venture out, it’s usually for an intimate dinner party with friends.

Though Hartley and The Young and the Restless alum are enjoying a life free of diapers and midnight feedings — there could be a baby in the future. “We’ll see!” Hartley told Us. They already have a built-in babysitter: The actor’s 13-year-old daughter, Isabella, from his previous marriage to Lindsay Hartley.

“Parenting is like golf. It’s like a series of errors. You try to make them as small as you possibly can,” he explained to Us in October. “There’s no perfect sort of way to do it. My daughter’s great though. She helps me through everything. She really does. We do it together.”

Hartley wed Stause in an elegant ceremony in October. Several of his This Is Us costars were on hand to celebrate the occasion including Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia.

“I have really become such fans of everyone on the show,” he told Us on Wednesday. “Everyone did such a deep dive during season 2. I’m their biggest fans.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

