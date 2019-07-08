These days, we know Milo Ventimiglia best as the veritable DILF Jack Pearson opposite Mandy Moore on This Is Us, but the actor has had plenty of other swoon-worthy moments throughout his career. In fact, he’s been steaming up our big and small screens for more than a decade!

Gilmore Girls fans fawned over him as Luke Danes’ mixed-up nephew, Jess Mariano, who took a shining to Rory Gilmore from 2001 to 2006.

Others might remember him as Fergie’s tattooed lover in the 2009 music video for her solo track, “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” in which he taught her how to kiss onscreen.

“I was totally nervous about the whole thing,” Fergie shared with Entertainment Tonight in September 2017. “I didn’t know how to make out for camera. I just had to tell him, like, ‘Please help me with this. I wanna just try to be in the moment, if you could help me. I don’t wanna be thinking about where’s the light and where’s the camera because I’ll just completely be hidden under hair.'”

The Black Eyed Peas frontwoman isn’t the only one that’s swapped spit with the hunk: Jennifer Lopez shared a steamy shower scene with the actor in 2018’s Second Act.

Ventimiglia shared with E! News the hilarious way he mentally geared up for the role in December 2018. “I’ll tell you how you prepare,” he said at the time. “You talk to yourself and say, ‘Motherf–ker, just be cool!’”

He revealed to Us Weekly in December 2018, that he didn’t have much time to prepare for his shirtless scene post-lather. “I’d gotten off a plane, a red eye, to get to work on my first day and they told me, ‘Hey, it’s the scene post-shower and you’ll have your shirt off and you’ll walk across the room to get your shirt. And I went, ‘Oh, OK.'”

Scroll through to take a look back at his sexy transformation through the years.