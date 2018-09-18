The ladies weren’t the only ones who brought the glamour on the 2018 Primetime Emmys red carpet on Monday, September 17. There were some seriously dapper dudes showing off their sense of style, too, in sharp suits, tailored tuxedos and more at the 70th edition of television’s biggest night.

To kick things off, the night’s hosts, Michael Che and Colin Jost, put the jokes on hold just long enough to hit the gold carpet. Jost rocked a burgundy Dolce & Gabbana number with black lapels and a matching bowtie, while Che skipped the neckpiece all together. Everyone’s favorite TV dad Milo Ventimiglia was white hot in Brunello Cucinelli, while his This Is Us co-star Sterling K. Brown brought the cool factor in sexy shades.

And there’s a lot more where that came from. Keep scrolling for our favorite mens looks from the 2018 Emmys red carpet!